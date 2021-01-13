RBI forms working group to examine lending transactions via online portals, apps

These members will work on evaluating digital lending activities and assessing the penetration and standards of outsourced digital lending activities in RBI regulated entities. There will also be expected to identify risks posed by unregulated digital lending to financial stability, regulated entities and consumers, suggest regulatory changes, if any, to promote orderly growth of digital lending, recommend measures, if any, for expansion of specific regulatory or statutory perimeter and suggest the role of various regulatory and government agencies, recommend a robust Fair Practices Code for digital lending players, insourced or outsourced, suggest measures for enhanced Consumer Protection as well as recommend measures for robust data governance, data privacy and data security standards for deployment of digital lending services.