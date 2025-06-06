RBI signals easier gold loan rules for small-ticket borrowers in final guidelines

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will ease key provisions in its proposed gold loan framework—raising the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and exempting small-ticket borrowers from credit appraisals—after feedback from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), cooperative banks, and government departments, governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

Aimed at improving access to formal credit for rural and semi-urban borrowers, the new rules will exempt gold loans up to ₹2.5 lakh from credit appraisals, raise the LTV cap for small-ticket loans to 85% from 75%, and allow borrowers to self-declare gold ownership in the absence of purchase invoices.

The revised guidelines are expected to be released later today or by Monday, Malhotra said in the post policy conference.

The RBI also clarified that end-use monitoring norms would apply only when lenders seek priority sector classification.

The changes come amid concerns that stricter rules under the April 2025 draft would restrict credit flow and drive borrowers back to informal moneylenders. Malhotra said the final rules would incorporate industry feedback and provide more detailed, streamlined guidance. He reiterated that no final framework would be issued without consulting stakeholders and assessing the broader implications.

Since the draft’s release, several lenders, especially cooperative banks and smaller NBFCs, have flagged operational challenges. Key concerns included the valuation of inherited or undocumented gold and the feasibility of stricter appraisals for loans under ₹2 lakh, particularly those classified as agricultural credit.

In an interview last month, Muthoot Finance managing director George Alexander Muthoot said some elements of the draft framework could inadvertently push borrowers back to moneylenders if NBFCs are forced to restrict lending.

“Customers are getting only 75% of its value. If they had no intention of reclaiming it, they could have sold it and gotten even 99%. By not selling their gold, they’ve benefited from more than 40% rise in its value over the past year,” he had said, adding that Muthoot Finance’s average LTV stands at 62–63%.

Also read | Why the surge in gold loans raises red flags