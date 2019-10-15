RBI governor assesses liquidity situation, calls for quicker transmission

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday met heads of public sector banks and took stock of the current liquidity situation, particularly with regard to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), said the chief of a state-owned bank.

According to the banker, the conversation with Das was centred around five broad themes of liquidity, credit offtake, small and medium businesses, stressed loans and transmission of rates. “This was largely a follow-up of yesterday’s meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It was a review meeting in which the governor wanted to assess the current situation in these five segments," he said.

The current liquidity tightness for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is being seen in the aftermath of the IL&FS crisis last year and the continuing liquidity mismatches faced by these NBFCs, leading many of them to default on their loan repayment schedules. However, while the banking system liquidity is at surplus now, the problem for NBFCs is also owing to lenders’ reluctance to make loans to non-banks.

According to RBI data compiled by Bloomberg, system liquidity remained largely in a deficit mode between October last year and May, 2019. The situation has improved since, with a liquidity surplus of ₹2.02 trillion as on 14 October from a deficit of as much as ₹1.7 trillion on 26 December.

The banker said that the governor also stressed on the need for quicker transmission and said that it is required to give a push to economic growth. “The governor discussed transmission of repo rate cuts into lower lending rates with regard to the latest cut of 25 basis points (bps)," the banker said.

Most banks have linked their retail lending rates to an external benchmark and even lowered the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR). The central bank has cut its key policy rate by 135 basis points since the beginning of this year in five consecutive rate cuts. While four rate cuts have been of 25 basis points each, the central bank used an unconventional 35-bps cut in August.

To improve transmission of interest rates, RBI, on 4 September, asked banks to link their lending rates on floating rate loans to retail, personal and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) borrowers to an external benchmark from 1 October.

That apart, there were discussions on debt recast for small businesses facing financial stress. Interestingly, Sitharaman said last month that the ministry has asked banks not to declare stressed assets of MSMEs as non-performing asset (NPA) till 31 March, 2020, invoking existing RBI guidelines.

Mint reported on Monday that Sitharaman said efforts are being made to ensure that large corporate release their dues to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ahead of Diwali. After a review meeting with heads of public-sector banks (PSBs), Sitharaman, at a press conference, said banks have been asked to provide bill discounting facility to MSMEs against payments due from large corporates. According to returns filed by large corporates, as much as ₹40,000 crore is due to the MSME sector, Sitharaman said.

Meanwhile, non-food credit growth in the fortnight ending 27 September slowed to as low as 8.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) with the outstanding credit reaching ₹97.11 trillion, central bank data showed. During the comparable fortnight a year ago, non-food credit—or loans to individuals and companies—was up 12.6% to ₹89.3 trillion. The banking system had last registered a single-digit growth of 9.9% in total non-food credit in the fortnight ending 8 December 2017. Deposits growth also slowed to 9.38% to ₹129.06 trillion for the fortnight ending 27 September.