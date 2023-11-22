RBI governor cautions against lending exuberance, overreliance on fintech models
The RBI governor's comments come at a time when the sector is experiencing accelerating credit growth
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday urged banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to exercise caution in their lending practices, emphasizing the need for responsible credit growth and risk management in the financial sector. Das also cautioned against relying too much on model-based lending that hinges on analytics while partnering fintechs.