RBI governor Das pitches linking fast payments of India, Japan
Linkage of fast payment systems of India and Japan may be explored to leverage the power of fintech and make cross-border payments more efficient and less costly, Das said
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday suggested linking fast payment platforms of India and Japan for easy cross-border transfers.
Next Story
₹1,020.70.18%
₹1,491.2-0.11%
₹934.650.19%
₹75.780.62%
₹580.2-0.44%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message