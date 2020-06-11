RBI governor meets heads of credit rating agencies

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday met the heads of credit rating agencies to take stock of the macroeconomic environment and outlook on various sectors.

The Reserve Bank said Das met managing directors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of credit rating agencies through a video conference. The meeting was attended by deputy governors as well as other senior officers of the central bank.

During the meeting, the heads of these agencies apprised the central bank about their perspectives on the overall financial health of the entities rated by them.

The chiefs also discussed major factors that affect credit ratings in the current context and also gave their feedback on ways to strengthen the rating processes.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via