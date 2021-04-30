OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI Governor meets heads of small finance banks

RBI Governor meets heads of small finance banks

Das recognised the important role of small finance banks in delivering credit and other financial services to individuals and small businesses (MINT_PRINT)Premium
Das recognised the important role of small finance banks in delivering credit and other financial services to individuals and small businesses (MINT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2021, 05:42 PM IST ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday held a virtual meeting with managing directors and CEOs of small finance banks to gauge potential stress on their balance sheets in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases and consequent localised lockdowns

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday held a virtual meeting with managing directors and CEOs of small finance banks to gauge potential stress on their balance sheets in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases and consequent localised lockdowns.

He discussed the current economic situation, credit flows to different segments of borrowers and the liquidity scenario, according to a statement released by the central bank.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Das recognised the important role of small finance banks in delivering credit and other financial services to individuals and small businesses. He emphasised supervisory expectations in terms of maintaining their business resilience and managing risks prudently.

The RBI governor advised banks to pay focussed attention on improving customer grievance redress process and strengthening IT systems in the interest of customers.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Governors M K Jain, M D Patra, M Rajeswar Rao and other senior officials of RBI.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout