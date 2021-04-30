Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI Governor meets heads of small finance banks

RBI Governor meets heads of small finance banks

Premium
Das recognised the important role of small finance banks in delivering credit and other financial services to individuals and small businesses
1 min read . 05:42 PM IST ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday held a virtual meeting with managing directors and CEOs of small finance banks to gauge potential stress on their balance sheets in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases and consequent localised lockdowns

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday held a virtual meeting with managing directors and CEOs of small finance banks to gauge potential stress on their balance sheets in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases and consequent localised lockdowns.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday held a virtual meeting with managing directors and CEOs of small finance banks to gauge potential stress on their balance sheets in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases and consequent localised lockdowns.

He discussed the current economic situation, credit flows to different segments of borrowers and the liquidity scenario, according to a statement released by the central bank.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He discussed the current economic situation, credit flows to different segments of borrowers and the liquidity scenario, according to a statement released by the central bank.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Das recognised the important role of small finance banks in delivering credit and other financial services to individuals and small businesses. He emphasised supervisory expectations in terms of maintaining their business resilience and managing risks prudently.

The RBI governor advised banks to pay focussed attention on improving customer grievance redress process and strengthening IT systems in the interest of customers.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Governors M K Jain, M D Patra, M Rajeswar Rao and other senior officials of RBI.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.