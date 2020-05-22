RBI governor's address at 10AM: Five things to watch out for

Led by Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), lenders have sought an extension of the loan moratorium allowed by the central bank. With lockdown having been extended again, this time till 31 May, bankers believe that borrowers will not be able to repay immediately as soon as the moratorium ends on 1 June and therefore an extension would help them tide over the crisis. According to banks that have declared their March quarter earnings, more than half of their borrowers, on an average, have opted for deferment. The number is also quite high among borrowers of non-bank lenders.