RBI governor nudges CCIL to put in place infra for currency trades beyond USD/INR
CCIL should explore putting in place necessary infrastructure to facilitate trading and settlement of currency pairs beyond just USD-INR, says RBI governor.
MUMBAI : Trade and settlement platform Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) should explore putting in place necessary infrastructure to facilitate trading and settlement of currency pairs beyond just USD/INR, given the broader objective of internalisation of the rupee, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.