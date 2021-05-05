Subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces rationalisation of KYC compliance norms

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces rationalisation of KYC compliance norms

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Staff Writer

Know Your Customer ( KYC) is a process where banks obtain information about their customers’ identity thereby ensuring that bank services are not misused

Amid the second wave coronavirus surge, Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das made an unscheduled speech today.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank will continue to monitor the emerging COVID-19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command for citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave.

"RBI announces rationalisation of KYC compliance norms, provides for video-based KYC for certain categories," Governor Das said.

Know Your Customer ( KYC) is a process where banks obtain information about their customers’ identity thereby ensuring that bank services are not misused. The KYC procedure is used when bank customers open accounts. Periodic updation has to be carried out at least once every two years for high-risk customers, once eight years for medium risk customers and once every ten years for low-risk customers.

India has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in its second wave, recording over 3 lakh new cases and over 3000 related deaths on a daily basis, thus impacting the country's health care infrastructure as well as the economy.

