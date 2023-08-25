RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das calls for stronger governance in NBFCs, HCFs1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das complimented the NBFCs and HFCs for their improved financial health and operational resilience in recent years
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday met the executives of large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) and pushed for strong governance standards, improve risk management practices and look to contain risks associated with unsecured lending, as per a release by the central bank.