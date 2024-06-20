RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on banking supervision: ‘Need to focus on build-up crisis’

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a speech at the second global conference on financial resilience organised by the College of Supervisors in Mumbai, highlighted the importance of maintaining such vigilance in the sector.

Speaking at the event, he further referenced past instances of significant banking failures worldwide. He addressed the crisis in the United States following the collapse of First Republic and Silicon Valley Bank in 2023. Das also referenced the downfall of the Swiss giant Credit Suisse, which UBS, another major Swiss bank, subsequently acquired.

Das expressed concerns about global 'supervisors' lagging behind economic cycles. The central bank governor emphasized on the critical need for enhanced supervision, particularly in detecting the early signs of crises and deploying effective mechanisms to prevent them.

He said that timely measures on unsecured loans have slowed down their growth. “We thought it is better to act in advance and slow down the credit growth in these segments," Das was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Regarding supervision, the governor s need to anticipate the development of a crisis and take timely action. “It is our endeavor to smell a crisis. Supervision has become a very complex task," he added.

The RBI governor also added that the Indian financial system is now in a significantly stronger position it was during the Covid-19 pandemic.