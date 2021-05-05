RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make unscheduled speech today

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make unscheduled speech today1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
The address will be broadcast at 10 a.m. local time, the RBI said on Twitter
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech Wednesday, amid a ferocious new coronavirus wave that is devastating the country.
The address will be broadcast at 10 a.m. local time, the RBI said on Twitter.
The virus wave that has slammed India in recent weeks will probably worsen before it starts to taper off sometime later this month, forecasters warn. Record new infections and fatalities have pushed industry bodies to shift stance and call for lockdowns.
