RBI, govt on varying circumstances of PMC Bank, Yes depositors

The court observed this after going through the affidavit filed by the Centre stating that it has not invested any funds in Yes Bank. It added that the investors, which includes the State Bank of India (SBI), had invested in the share capital of Yes Bank, upon sanction being accorded by it to the Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020. RBI was then directed to cite reasons that prompted it to take action in “public interest" to secure the interest of Yes Bank depositors, and why the Centre and RBI decided to “permit, first, the Yes Bank Ltd Reconstruction Scheme being brought into play and, second, to have it funded".