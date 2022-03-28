RBI Grade-B officers recruitment: Registration open today, apply at rbi.org.in. Check details here3 min read . 03:34 PM IST
- Interested candidates can apply online on the official RBI website - www.rbi.org.in up to 6 pm on 18 April.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has invited applications for the recruitment of Grade-B officers in the bank. Interested candidates can apply online on the official RBI website - www.rbi.org.in up to 6 pm on 18 April.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has invited applications for the recruitment of Grade-B officers in the bank. Interested candidates can apply online on the official RBI website - www.rbi.org.in up to 6 pm on 18 April.
To apply for the RBI grade B vacancies, click here
To apply for the RBI grade B vacancies, click here
According to the official notice the RBI Grade-B officers phase I exam will be held on 28 May and the phase II examination will be conducted on 25 June.
For all other details candidates are suggested to refer to the detailed advertisement to be published on the Bank's website - www.rbi.org.in.
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022- Vacancies
Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- General- 238 posts
Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR- 31 posts
Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM- 25 posts
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 – How to Apply
Visit the official RBI website –rbi.org.in
On the homepage, scroll down and link on “opportunities at RBI"
On the new page, click on “Apply Now" after clicking on the link that reads “RBI Grade B Recruitment"
Alternatively, candidates can click here for the direct link – RBI Grade B Recruitment Application 2022
Fill out all the details asked carefully.
Pay the application fee and submit
Download and take a printout of the form if needed.
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022- Important Dates to remember
Online application starting date - 28 March
Last date to apply online- 18 April
Last date to pay application fee online- 18 April
Phase-I Exam Date- 28 May - 6 August
Phase II online/ written examination- 25 June
Phase I - Paper I Grade B DR- DEPR/ DSIM- 2 July
Phase II/ Paper II and III online exam- 6 August
Online/Written examination for Asst. Manger- 21 May
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022- Eligibility
1. For the Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - (General), eligibility criteria includes
-At least 60% marks in Graduation (50% for reserved categories i.e SC/ST/PwBD) or an equivalent grade in Bachelor’s degree along with 10th and 12th standard examinations from any recognized university/board.
2. For the Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - (DEPR), eligibility criteria includes
-A Master's Degree in Econometrics/ Economics / Quantitative Economics/ Integrated Economics Course/ Mathematical Economics /Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute; OR
-PGDM/ MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute; OR
-Master’s Degree in Economics in any of the subcategories of economics i.e. agricultural/ developmental/ business/ applied, etc., with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.
3. For the Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - (DSIM), eligibility criteria includes
-A Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years; OR
-Master's Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years and a one-year post-graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute; OR
-M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years; OR
-Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!