Banks’ ₹25,000-crore insurance gravy train faces RBI reality check
Summary
The Reserve Bank of India has released draft proposals targeting mis-selling of third-party financial products, bundled sales, and even ‘dark patterns’ in banking apps, redrawing the boundaries of how banks sell such products.
MUMBAI : The banking regulator’s proposed framework to encourage responsible selling of financial products will likely dent banks’ earnings from insurance policy sales, which generate about ₹25,000 crore annually for the industry.
