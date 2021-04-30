Mumbai: Heads of small finance banks on Friday met Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das over video conference and discussed, among other issues, the outlook on potential stress on their balance sheets.

The meeting was attended by deputy governors M K Jain, M D Patra, M Rajeswar Rao and a few other senior central bankers.

“In his opening remarks, the governor recognized the important role of the small finance banks in delivering credit and other financial services to individuals and small businesses," RBI said in a statement.

Das, the statement said, also emphasized the supervisory expectations in terms of maintaining their business resilience and managing risks prudently. He advised these banks to pay attention on improving customer grievance redressal process while also strengthening information technology (IT) systems in the interest of the banks and their customers.

Other matters like an assessment of the current economic situation; flow of credit to different segments of borrowers and the present liquidity scenario also came up for discussion.

Mint reported on 22 April that small finance banks are beginning to feel the heat of localized lockdowns and the advancing pandemic wave, as the virus spreads to India’s small towns and hinterland. However, they claim to be better prepared this time, after last year’s severe setback. Last month, Jana Small Finance Bank’s chief executive Ajay Kanwal had said that while a second wave of covid-19 in Maharashtra and other states threaten to disrupt collections once again, the impact is expected to be milder this time round.

The primary difference between a universal bank and a small finance bank is presence of certain lending stipulations for the latter. While a universal bank can lend freely, a small finance bank has to largely focus on priority sector and small ticket loans.

