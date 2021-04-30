RBI guv, small finance banks discuss potential stress, liquidity

Mint reported on 22 April that small finance banks are beginning to feel the heat of localized lockdowns and the advancing pandemic wave, as the virus spreads to India’s small towns and hinterland. However, they claim to be better prepared this time, after last year’s severe setback. Last month, Jana Small Finance Bank’s chief executive Ajay Kanwal had said that while a second wave of covid-19 in Maharashtra and other states threaten to disrupt collections once again, the impact is expected to be milder this time round.