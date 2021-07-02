RBI has a very poor track record of forecasting bad loans

In the past, banks and bankers have also extended and pretended. This is a favourite technique of bankers and is referred to as the evergreening of loans. This involves giving a new loan to the borrower to pay the interest on the original loan or even repay it. And then everyone can pretend that all is well. This happened quite a lot between 2011 and 2014 when the bad loans from the previous lending binge were growing, but the banks were not recognising them.

