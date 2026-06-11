Top PSU financiers race to tap RBI's hedge window, eye $5 bn ECBs

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new hedging window that lowers the cost of dollar borrowings for the rest of the calendar year is set to spur a fresh wave of overseas fundraising by state-owned lenders. This signals a likely revival in a funding route that saw a sharp slowdown last year.
At least five large institutions—Housing and Urban Development Corp. (Hudco), National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), Power Finance Corp. (PFC), Rural Electrification Corp. (REC) and Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC)—are planning to raise over $5 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs), as the scheme announced last week could make overseas funding cheaper than domestic debt for these infrastructure financiers, according to five officials in the know.