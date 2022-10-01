RBI hikes repo rate as it steps up battle to contain inflation

“The fact that RBI kept the policy stance unchanged as ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ indicates the door is open for a further hike in the policy repo rate. The terminal rate expectation in the bond market has moved up to 6.5%," said Pankaj Pathak, fund manager-fixed income, Quantum AMC. “Aggressive monetary tightening in advanced economies will continue to weigh on domestic monetary policy. It would be difficult for RBI to soften its stance in such a hostile global environment. Over the last few months, declining banking system liquidity has put upward pressure on short-term money market rates. However, RBI seems comfortable with prevailing liquidity conditions, and there was no indication of durable liquidity infusion at this stage."