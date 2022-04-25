RBI imposes 1.12 cr penalty on Bank of Maharashtra

The examination of the Risk Assessment Report and Inspection Report pertaining to the ISE, scrutiny reports and all the correspondence related to the same, revealed, inter-alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by RBI to the extent the bank (i) failed to allot Unique Customer Identification Codes (UCIC) to its individual customers, (ii) failed to ensure integrity and quality of data submitted to RBI in CRILC, and (iii) did not enter into any Service Level Agreement (SLA) and failed to review the outsourcing arrangement for one of the outsourced financial services.

