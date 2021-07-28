RBI imposes 5 cr penalty on Axis Bank for contravention of certain provisions

The examination of (i) the Risk Assessment Reports pertaining to ISE 2017, ISE 2018 and ISE 2019, (ii) the report of scrutiny carried out by RBI in the backdrop of the incident relating to a fraud and related correspondence thereto, and (iii) the incident report submitted by the bank in June 2020 relating to a few suspected transactions and related correspondence, revealed, inter-alia, contravention of / non-compliance with the above-mentioned directions issued by RBI.