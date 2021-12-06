Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  RBI imposes curbs on Nagar Urban Co-op Bank, caps customer withdrawals

RBI imposes curbs on Nagar Urban Co-op Bank, caps customer withdrawals

Nagar Urban Co-op Bank must not, without prior approval of RBI, grant or renew any loans and advances
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Livemint

  • The restrictions, imposed on Nagar Urban Co-op Bank will remain in force for a period of six months

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The RBI on Monday imposed several restrictions on Nagar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, including a cap of 10,000 on withdrawals for customers in the wake of deterioration of its financial position.

The RBI on Monday imposed several restrictions on Nagar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, including a cap of 10,000 on withdrawals for customers in the wake of deterioration of its financial position.

The restrictions, imposed through directions under the Banking Regulation Act (as applicable to co-operative societies), 1949, shall remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on December 6, 2021 and are subject to review, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

The restrictions, imposed through directions under the Banking Regulation Act (as applicable to co-operative societies), 1949, shall remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on December 6, 2021 and are subject to review, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability, disburse any payment, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets, the RBI said.

"In particular, a sum not exceeding 10,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn subject to the conditions stated in the above RBI Directions," it added.

A copy of the directions has been displayed on the bank's premises for perusal by members of the public.

It further said the issue of the directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of the banking licence by RBI.

"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves," the central bank said, and added it may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances.

Meanwhile, the RBI has imposed a penalty of 2 lakh on Pune People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Pune for non-compliance with 'know your customer' norms.

MINT PREMIUM See All

MSP no silver bullet to improve farmer incomes

5 Stocks to Watch Out for Amid the Omicron Outbreak

Sensex Trades Lower Tracking Weak Global Cues; IT & ...

Why HDFC AMC finds greater value in large and  small-ca ...

The RBI, however, added the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by Pune People’s Co-operative Bank with its customers.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!