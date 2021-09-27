“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," RBI further stated.

The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019 (ISE 2019). The examination of the Risk Assessment Report and Inspection Report pertaining to ISE 2019, RBI letter dated October 27, 2020 and related correspondence in the matter, revealed, inter alia, contravention of the regulatory directions and non-compliance with the provisions of the Act, to the extent of (i) opening of five savings deposit accounts in the name of a co-operative bank and (ii) failure to comply with the provisions of section 10A(2)(b) of the Act relating to composition of Board of Directors.

“In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of / non-compliance with the provisions of the directions/Act," stated RBI.

After considering the bank’s reply to the show-cause notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of contravention of / non-compliance with the directions /Act were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank.

Recently, an overwhelming 99.94 per cent of RBL Bank shareholders approved the reappointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the managing director and chief executive for the fourth term beginning June this year. Ahuja joined the bank in 2010 from Bank of America and has been the force behind the successful listing of the lender in August 2016 and driving its balance sheet by mani-fold.

Though the board had in January this year cleared his fourth three-year term till June 2024, the Reserve Bank in June had only cleared his reappointment for only one year beginning June 2021.

