RBI imposes monetary penalty of ₹75 lakh on HDFC Bank for violating customer KYC norms

  • RBI imposes monetary penalty of 75 lakh on HDFC Bank for violating customer KYC norms

Nikita Prasad
Published26 Mar 2025, 07:48 PM IST
If someone invests <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 in an HDFC Bank fixed deposit, it will grow to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>196.72 in 10 years. In the case of senior citizens, the sum will more than double to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>206.
If someone invests ₹100 in an HDFC Bank fixed deposit, it will grow to ₹196.72 in 10 years. In the case of senior citizens, the sum will more than double to ₹206.

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it has imposed penalties on HDFC Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

A penalty of 75 lakh on HDFC Bank has been imposed for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on 'Know Your Customer' (KYC), the central bank said in a statement.

In another statement, the RBI said a penalty of 68.20 lakh has been impose on Punjab & Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures - Across Banks' and 'Financial Inclusion - Access to Banking Services - Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA)'.

The Reserve Bank of India has also imposed a penalty of 10 lakh on KLM Axiva Finvest for non-compliance with requirements relating to declaration of dividends.

In all cases, the central bank said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingRBI imposes monetary penalty of ₹75 lakh on HDFC Bank for violating customer KYC norms
MoreLess
First Published:26 Mar 2025, 07:48 PM IST
Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
    • Employment Type
    Most Active Stocks
    Market Snapshot
    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    Trending In Market
    Recommended For You
      More Recommendations
      Gold Prices
      • 24K
      • 22K
      Fuel Price
      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Popular in Industry

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.