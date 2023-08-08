RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:45 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These banks are Shri Vinayak Sahakari Bank, Shreeji Bhatia Cooperative Bank, Mizoram Urban Cooperative Development Bank and Vita Urban Co-operative Bank
