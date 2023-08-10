RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:36 PM IST
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks—one from Bihar and three others from Maharashtra—for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These banks are Tapindu Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Islampur Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Mahabaleshwar Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, and Mangal Co-operative Bank Limited.