comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.1 -0.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.55 -0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 964.2 -0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.4 -0.53%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here
Back

RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:36 PM IST Deepak Upadhyay

The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on 4 co-operative banks—one from Bihar and three from Maharashtra—for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These banks are Tapindu Urban Co-operative Bank, Islampur Urban Co-operative Bank, Mahabaleshwar Urban Co-operative Bank, and Mangal Co-operative Bank

The actions of RBI was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customersPremium
The actions of RBI was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customers

 The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks—one from Bihar and three others from Maharashtra—for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These banks are Tapindu Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Islampur Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Mahabaleshwar Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, and Mangal Co-operative Bank Limited.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of 1,00,000 on The Tapindu Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Patna for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Exposure Norms and Statutory / Other Restrictions – UCBs’. The bank had failed to comply with RBI directions on prudential inter-bank exposure norms at the gross level.  

The Islampur Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Maharashtra was penalised of 2.00 lakh for non-compliance with certain provisions the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and certain provisions of the ‘Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016’ and ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts-UCBs’. The bank had not transferred the eligible amount to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) and had not conducted periodic review of risk categorisation of its customers as well as annual review of inoperative accounts.

The Mahabaleshwar Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Maharashtra was also penalised of 2.00 lakh for non-compliance for contravention of certain provisions Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act), specific directions issued by RBI under Supervisory Action Framework (SAF), and directions issued by RBI on ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts’ and ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’. The Co-operative bank had granted interest relief in a loan account of its ex-director, sanctioned fresh loans and renewed CC limits of its borrowers despite SAF restrictions and had not conducted annual review of inoperative accounts and periodic review of risk categorisation of its customers.

The apex bank imposed a monetary penalty of 1.00 lakh (Rupees One lakh only) on Mangal Co-operative Bank Limited, Mumbai (the bank) for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts’ and ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’. The bank had not conducted annual review of inoperative accounts and periodic review of risk categorisation of its existing customers.

The actions of Reserve Bank was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customers.

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 09:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout