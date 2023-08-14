comScore
RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST Deepak Upadhyay

The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These banks are -- Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank, Vadodara, The Aska Co-operative Central Bank Ltd., Bally Cooperative Bank Ltd., Howrah and The Nabapalli Co-operative Bank Ltd., West Bengal.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of 5.00 lakh on Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank, Vadodara (Gujarat) for contravention of directions issued by NABARD on ‘Frauds - Guidelines for Classification, reporting and Monitoring of Frauds’. The bank did not report five fraud cases to NABARD within prescribed timeline, resulting in contravention of aforesaid directions issued by NABARD.

The Aska Co-operative Central Bank Ltd., Aska  was penalised 50,000 for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Reserve Bank’s –Know Your Customer (KYC)) Direction, 2016. The bank had failed to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of 1,00,000 on Bally Cooperative Bank Ltd., Howrah, West Bengal for non-compliance with certain provisions of the central bank’-Know Your Customer (KYC)) Direction, 2016’. The bank had failed to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts.

The apex bank imposed a monetary penalty of 2,50,000 on The Nabapalli Co-operative Bank Ltd., West Bengal for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Exposure Norms and Statutory/Other Restrictions - UCBs’ and certain provisions of the ‘Reserve Bank of India – (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Direction, 2016’. The bank had breached prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure limit and prudential inter-bank counter-party limit and failed to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts. 

The actions of Reserve Bank was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customers.

 

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST
