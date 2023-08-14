RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST
The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These banks are -- Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank, Vadodara, The Aska Co-operative Central Bank Ltd., Bally Cooperative Bank Ltd., Howrah and The Nabapalli Co-operative Bank Ltd., West Bengal.
