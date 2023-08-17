RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:27 PM IST
The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These banks are: Ordnance Equipment Factory Prarambhik Sahkari Bank, Vishwanathrao Patil Murgud Sahakari Bank, The Shibpur Co-operative Bank, The Chiplun Urban Co-operative Bank
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These banks are: Ordnance Equipment Factory Prarambhik Sahkari Bank Ltd, Vishwanathrao Patil Murgud Sahakari Bank Ltd, The Shibpur Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Chiplun Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd.