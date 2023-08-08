RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

The Mizoram Urban Cooperative Development Bank Limited, Aizawl (the bank) was also penalised of ₹20,000 on for non-compliance with specific directions issued by the apex bank under Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) and certain provision of ‘RBI’s KYC directions. The bank had granted fresh loans and advances carrying risk weights of more than 100% in violation of specific directions issued under SAF and failed to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}