RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

The Mahabaleshwar Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Maharashtra was also penalised of ₹2.00 lakh for non-compliance for contravention of certain provisions Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act), specific directions issued by RBI under Supervisory Action Framework (SAF), and directions issued by RBI on ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts’ and ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’. The Co-operative bank had granted interest relief in a loan account of its ex-director, sanctioned fresh loans and renewed CC limits of its borrowers despite SAF restrictions and had not conducted annual review of inoperative accounts and periodic review of risk categorisation of its customers.