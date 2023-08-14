RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

The apex bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2,50,000 on The Nabapalli Co-operative Bank Ltd., West Bengal for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Exposure Norms and Statutory/Other Restrictions - UCBs’ and certain provisions of the ‘Reserve Bank of India – (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Direction, 2016’. The bank had breached prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure limit and prudential inter-bank counter-party limit and failed to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts.