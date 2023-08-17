RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks. Details here

The apex bank has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 lakh on The Chiplun Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Chiplun, Maharashtra for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on ‘Management of Advances’ and ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts’. The bank had sanctioned gold loans under Bullet Repayment Scheme beyond the regulatory limit and levied penal charges at fixed rate for non-maintenance of minimum balance in saving bank accounts instead of proportionate to actual shortfall observed.