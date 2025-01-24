Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI imposes monetary penalty on Canara Bank, Bank of India, J&K Bank; here's why

Nikita Prasad

  • RBI imposes monetary penalty on Canara Bank, Bank of India, J&K Bank for non-compliance of KYC norms, loan breaches

RBI

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has penalised Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Bank of India, and Canara Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has been penalised 3.31 crore for contravention of certain norms related to financial inclusion - access to banking Services - Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA)’, ‘Know Your Customer’ and ‘Loans and Advances - Statutory and Other Restrictions’.

In another release, the RBI said 1 crore penalty has been imposed on the Bank of India for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

A penalty of 1.63 crore has been imposed on public sector Canara Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on priority sector lending, the interest rate on deposits and financial inclusion - access to banking services - BSBDA’, the RBI said.

Also, a penalty of 1 lakh has been imposed on Datson Exports, West Bengal for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on ‘Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by NBFCs’.

In each case, the RBI said penalties were based on deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance and were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
