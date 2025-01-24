RBI imposes monetary penalty on Canara Bank, Bank of India, J&K Bank; here's why

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has penalised Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Bank of India, and Canara Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has been penalised ₹3.31 crore for contravention of certain norms related to financial inclusion - access to banking Services - Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA)’, ‘Know Your Customer’ and ‘Loans and Advances - Statutory and Other Restrictions’.

In another release, the RBI said ₹1 crore penalty has been imposed on the Bank of India for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A penalty of ₹1.63 crore has been imposed on public sector Canara Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on priority sector lending, the interest rate on deposits and financial inclusion - access to banking services - BSBDA’, the RBI said.

Also, a penalty of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on Datson Exports, West Bengal for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on ‘Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by NBFCs’.