RBI imposes monetary penalty on Dhrangadhra People’s Co-operative Bank

The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by the RBI with reference to the bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2018 and the Inspection Report thereto, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by the RBI. In furtherance of the same, a Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by the RBI. After considering the bank’s reply to the Notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.