RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on five co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: SBPP Co-operative Bank, Sahayadri Sahakari Bank, Rahimatpur Sahakari Bank, Gadhinglaj Urban Co-operative Bank and Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on five co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: SBPP Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Sahayadri Sahakari Bank Ltd, Rahimatpur Sahakari Bank Ltd, The Gadhinglaj Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd and The Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd.