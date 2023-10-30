RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here
The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on 5 co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Uma Co-operative Bank, Pij People’s Co-operative Bank, Mizoram Co-operative Apex Bank, Birbhum District Central Co-operative Bank and Shihori Nagarik Sahakari Bank
