RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on five co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: The Patliputra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, Patan Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, The Mandal Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, The Balasore Bhadrak Central Co-operative Bank Ltd, the Dhrangadhra People’s Co-operative Bank Ltd