RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on five cooperative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Indapur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Janakalyan Sahakari Bank Ltd, The Patan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Pune Merchants Co-operative Bank Ltd and Pune Municipal Corporation Servant’s Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5.00 lakh on Indapur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on ‘Investments by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks’, ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts - Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks’, and ‘Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters – UCBs’. The apex bank said the Indapur Urban Co-operative Bank had not adhered to the prudential inter-bank gross exposure limit. The co-operative Bank had imposed fixed penal charges for shortfall in maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts, instead of imposing penal charges proportionate to the extent of shortfall; and did not classified certain accounts as Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5.00 lakh on Janakalyan Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Reporting of Large Exposures to Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC)’. The banking regulator said that the Janakalyan Sahakari Bank had not reported credit information pertaining to certain eligible loan accounts to the CRILC reporting platform of RBI, within the prescribed timeline.

The apex bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 lakh on The Patan Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Satara, Maharashtra for contravention of the provisions of Section 26A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act) and for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund’. The Patan Urban Co-operative Bank Limited had not transferred the eligible amounts to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the prescribed period, the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.00 lakh on Pune Merchants Co-operative Bank Limited, Pune for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts - Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks’. The RBI said the Pune Merchants Co-operative Bank had not conducted an annual review of inoperative/dormant accounts.

The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.00 lakh on Pune Municipal Corporation Servant’s Co-operative Urban Bank Limited, Pune for non-compliance with RBI directions on ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts - Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks’. The banking regulator said the Pune Municipal Corporation Servant’s Co-operative Urban Bank not conducted annual review of inoperative/dormant accounts.

These penalties have been imposed in the exercise of powers conferred on RBI under certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the banking regulator said.

The RBI further said the monetary penalties on the cooperative banks were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and were not intended to be pronounced upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customers.

