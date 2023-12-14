RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on five cooperative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Indapur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Janakalyan Sahakari Bank Ltd, The Patan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Pune Merchants Co-operative Bank Ltd and Pune Municipal Corporation Servant’s Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd.