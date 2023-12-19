RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here
The RBI imposed monetary penalties on five cooperative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These cooperative banks are: The Manmandir Co-operative Bank, The Lakhvad Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd, Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank Ltd, and Sanmitra Sahakari Bank Ltd
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on five cooperative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: The Manmandir Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Lakhvad Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Contai Co-operative Bank Limited, Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank Ltd, and Sanmitra Sahakari Bank Ltd.