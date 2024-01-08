RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on five co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The co-operative banks that faced the central bank's action are Navsarjan Industrial Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mehsana Jilla Panchayat Karmachari Co-operative Bank Ltd, Halol Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Stambhadri Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd and Subramanianagar Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd.