RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here

The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on 5 co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Uma Co-operative Bank, Pij People’s Co-operative Bank, Mizoram Co-operative Apex Bank, Birbhum District Central Co-operative Bank and Shihori Nagarik Sahakari Bank

The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on five co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Uma Co-operative Bank Ltd, Pij People’s Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mizoram Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd, Birbhum District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd. and Shihori Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹7.00 lakh on Uma Co-operative Bank Ltd., Vadodara, Gujarat for contravention of directions issued by RBI on ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’. The apex bank said the Uma Co-operative Bank had breached the prescribed inter-bank counterparty exposure limit and also breached the prescribed inter-bank gross exposure limit.

The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 lakh on Pij People’s Co-operative Bank Limited, Pij, Dist. Kheda, Gujarat for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016’. The banking regulator said the Pij People’s Co-operative Bank had failed to carry out periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 lakh on Mizoram Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., Aizawl for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Housing Finance’ applicable to State Co-operative Banks. The apex bank said that the Mizoram Co-operative Apex Bank’s total exposure to housing finance was above the prescribed limit.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.10 lakh on Birbhum District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd., Birbhum, West Bengal for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016’ and ‘Membership of Credit Information Companies (CICs)’. the banking regulator said the Birbhum District Central Co-operative Bank had (i) failed to carry out periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts, (ii) failed to undertake risk categorisation of a number of accounts; and (iii) failed to obtain membership of three out of the four CICs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.00 lakh on Shihori Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Shihori, Dist. Banaskantha, Gujarat for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms or concerns in which they are interested’ read with ‘Loans and advances to Directors etc. - Directors as surety or guarantors – Clarification’ and ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’. The Reserve Bank said the Shihori Nagarik Sahakari Bank had sanctioned loans where relatives of directors of the bank stood as guarantors; and also breached the prescribed inter-bank counterparty exposure limit.

The actions of the Reserve Bank were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customers.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!