RBI imposes monetary penalty on five co-operative banks. Details here

The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on five co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Shri Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank Ltd, Porbandar Vibhagiya Nagarik Sahkari Bank Ltd, Sarvodaya Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, The Khambhat Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd and The Vejalpur Nagarik Sahkari Bank Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.50 lakh on Shri Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank Ltd., Ahmedabad, Gujarat for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’ and ‘Reserve Bank of India (Co-operative Banks - Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016’.

The apex bank said that the Shri Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank had breached the prudential inter-bank counterparty exposure limit, and not paid interest on matured term deposits from the date of maturity till the date of their repayment at the applicable rate. The bank failed to pay interest on term deposits for the Sundays, holidays and non-business working days on which the same had matured and which were repaid on the succeeding working day, the RBI added.

The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 lakh on Porbandar Vibhagiya Nagarik Sahkari Bank Ltd., Porbandar, Gujarat for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’. The RBI said that the Porbandar Vibhagiya Nagarik Sahkari Bank had breached inter-bank counterparty exposure limit.

The banking regulator imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.00 lakh on Sarvodaya Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Himmatnagar, Gujarat for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on 'Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)'. The RBI said that the Sarvodaya Nagarik Sahakari Bank had breached inter-bank counter-party exposure limit.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹50,000 on The Khambhat Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Khambhat, Gujarat for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are interested ’ read with ‘Loans and Advances to Directors etc. - Directors as surety/guarantors – Clarification’. The RBI said that the Khambhat Nagarik Sahakari Bank had sanctioned loans where a relative of one of the directors of the bank stood as guarantor.

The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of ₹25,000 on the Vejalpur Nagarik Sahkari Bank Ltd., Vejalpur, dist. Panchmahal, Gujarat for noncompliance with the directions issued by RBI on 'Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)'. The RBI said that the Vejalpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank had breached the inter-bank counterparty exposure limit.

These penalties have been imposed in the exercise of powers conferred on RBI under certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the banking regulator said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI further said the monetary penalties on the cooperative banks were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customers.

