RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks, cancels licence of another. Details here
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd, The Prathamik Shikshak Sahakari Bank Ltd, Patan Co-operative Bank Ltd, and The District Co-operative Central Bank Ltd. The apex bank also cancelled the licence of a co-operative bank, as the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.