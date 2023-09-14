RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here

RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:05 PM IST
The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: The Becharaji Nagarik Sahakari Bank, The Waghodia Urban Co-operative Bank, The Viramgam Mercantile Co-operative Bank and The Baramati Sahakari Bank
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: The Becharaji Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., The Waghodia Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Viramgam Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd and The Baramati Sahakari Bank Ltd.