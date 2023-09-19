RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here

RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:25 PM IST
The Reserve Bank (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Lalbaug Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Co-operative Bank of Mehsana Ltd, The Harij Nagrik Sahakari Bank Ltd and The National Co-operative Bank Ltd.
