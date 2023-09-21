RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here

RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: The Citizens’ Co-operative Bank, HCBL Co-operative Bank, Shree Warana Sahakari Bank and The State Transport Co-operative Bank
