RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: The Sarvodaya Sahakari Bank Ltd, Dhanera Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Janata Co-operative Bank Ltd and Maninagar Co-operative Bank Ltd